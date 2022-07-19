Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Team Up With Vijay In Thalapathy 67? What We Know

After Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to team up with Thalapathy Vijay for his next. The film is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. Now, there’s good news for all the Samantha fans. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going to join the star cast as the female lead of Thalapathy 67. According to reports, Samantha will play the character of Willy in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

This is not the first time when they will be seen on-screen together. Samantha and Vijay have already shared the screen in a few films namely Theri, Mersal and Kaththi.

On the work front, Samantha is currently shooting for Kushi with Vijay Devarakonda. She last appeared in the movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and today she is one of the most prominent and well-known actresses in the South.

Apart from that, she is on her way to becoming a pan-India Star. The actress will soon be seen with Ayushman Khurana in a Bollywood movie. Though the film is not titled yet, fans are excited about it. Before this, she already gained a humongous amount of fan following when she appeared in a web show, The Family Man.

Both Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous film, Kaithi, and his most recent film, Vikram, did not feature a significant role for the female lead in the plot. Malavika Mohanan’s performance as the female lead in Vijay’s Master did not have much screen time. It is, therefore, highly anticipated that Thalapathy 67, which will star Samantha as the female lead, will be very different from the director’s previous four films.

