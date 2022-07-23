Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Work With Akshay Kumar in Her Second Bollywood Film?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made waves with her appearance in the Oo Antava song from Pushpa: The Rise, recently made her debut on Koffee with Karan as she graced the couch with Akshay Kumar.

On the Koffee couch, the South superstar with her witty answers and usual self-glam won everyone’s heart yet again. Samantha made her opinions known about her personal life, work and everything in between as the viewers got to take a peek at her personality.

Now, the rumour is rife that Samantha has signed her second Hindi language film with Akshay Kumar. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is touted to be a mythological epic drama. While we still await official information, if this buzz materializes, it will be a boon for Samantha’s career.

Samantha is one of the most talented actresses in South Indian cinema and the actress is eagerly looking forward to making her Bollywood debut opposite actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Reportedly, the paperwork for the untitled film is complete and the shooting schedule for the film, which will be backed by producer Dinesh Vijan of Angrezi Medium and Raabta, will be announced soon. The film is expected to open in theatres next year.

Samantha’s latest outing was the Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also starred Nayanthara as the second female lead and Vijay Sethupathi.

The Jaanu actress became a household name with her performance in the second season of the Amazon Prime Hindi TV series The Family Man. The show won her praise from critics and the audience.

According to reports, the actress has finished shooting for her upcoming Telugu mythological drama Shakuntla, which is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Moreover, she also has Kushi opposite Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda and Yashoda helmed by director duo Hari and Harish.

