Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unhappy With Shaakuntalam? Here's Why She's Been Tight-Lipped About The Film

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu unhappy with the way Shaakuntalam is panning out? Well, that’s what fans have been asking since the actress and the makers haven’t shared any updates about the film in a while now. While the growing curiosity shows that fans are looking forward to the film, it also paved the way to rumours that Samantha might not be happy with Shaakuntalam.

However, the film’s producer Neelima Guna has put all the rumours to rest. Taking to Twitter, Neelima said that the film is right on track and things are flowing smoothly. She added that the silence on the film is due to the post-production work and that more glimpses and details about the film will roll out in time.

“This is to all the fans who’ve been tweeting asking for updates on Shakuntalam. The post-production work is going on at a brisk pace, the challenging CG complexities are being dealt with good precision as we prepare to give you a good quality product. Hence the time. At this crucial juncture, the team deserves your support and understanding, which I’m sure you will shower on us! We will put out more content and updates as and when we can. Thank you for your love (sic),” she said in a note.

The first look of the movie was shared in February. The first look poster is particularly symbolic since it depicts the first-moment Dushyanta laid eyes on Shakuntala. The King was hunting in the woods when he fell deeply in love with the hermit girl. In the absence of her father, Shakuntala wedded Dushyanta as per the Gandharva ritual in which a couple marries with a mutual agreement as Mother Nature witnesses the event.

The love epic of Queen Shakuntala and King Dushyanta is not just one of the ancient Indian legends but also a story of love that has touched many throughout the years and led to the creation of romantic plotlines.

Gunasekhar has directed the film, which also features Dev Mohan in a prominent role. Shakuntala will be played by Samantha, while Dev plays Dushyant. Neelima Guna, the Shakuntalam producer, has disclosed that Kabir Duhan Singh will portray the antagonist in the film. Kabir will take on the character of King Asura.

