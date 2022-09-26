Samantha Prabhu's Upcoming Films: From Her Bollywood Debut With Taapsee Pannu To Kushi and Others

Ever since she featured in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise with her ‘Oo Antava’ moves, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become everyone’s favourite. The actress is surely on a success spree and all directors/producers wish to work with her. While she is currently in the US, Samantha has several movies in her pipeline. Whether it is Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda or Shaakuntalam alongside Dev Mohan, Samantha is all set to impress her audience with her upcoming projects.

Samantha Gearing Up For Mythological Film – Shaakuntalam

The actress will be sharing the screen with Dev Mohan in Shaakuntalam. The film is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ – which revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

Yashoda and Kushi Also In Samatha’s Pipeline

Kushi is a romantic drama that was earlier titled VD 11. In the film, Samatha will share the screen space with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. On the other hand, in Yashoda, Samantha will be seen alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan. Directed by Hari Shankar and Hareesh Narayan, Yashoda will be Samantha’s first pan-India film. In the movie, she will be seen in taking part in intense action sequences.



Samantha To Lead a Movie Under Taapsee Pannu’s Production

In July this year, Taapsee Pannu confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that Samantha will headline a Bollywood movie that will be produced by her. “There is something that we are working together on. We will announce what it is very soon. But yes, we are working on something together. I will be producing it,” Taapsee had said. When asked if she will be acting in the movie too, Taapsee added, “If there is a part in it that I can do, then I would, but she (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) is going to be leading it.”

Samantha To Pair Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal Too?

While there is no official announcement so far, Peepingmoon reported earlier this year that Samantha has signed her debut Hindi movie with Ayushmann Khurrana. The source cited by the entertainment portal claimed that the film will be ‘unique and intriguing’ with a dose of ‘humour and suspense’. Besides this, Samantha is also in talks for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming project The Immortal Ashwatthama which will also star Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here