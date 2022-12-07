Samantha Back from US After Myositis Treatment, to Resume Shoot With Vijay Deverakonda on This Date?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned from the US after her Myositis treatment and is preparing to resume work on her film with Vijay Deverakonda, a new report claimed. Samantha took a break from work after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. While Samantha confessed that her recovery is taking longer than she expected, Pinkvilla has now reported that the Telugu star is all set to return to action.

A source told the entertainment portal that Samantha is back in Hyderabad after the treatment and will resume shooting on Kushi next week. “The new schedule of Kushi might begin on December 14 and Samantha is likely to join the shoot. However, the actress will confirm her availability closer to the date," the source claimed. It is also claimed that Samantha will be preparing for the Indian version of Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan, as well.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by Pushpa producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The romance drama was scheduled to release in December, but Vijay has said that the filming has not yet been completed.

Speaking with News18.com exclusively, Vijay Deverakonda said, “We have done close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to get it out by December but now it’s been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now."

Vijay also said that he felt extremely lucky to have collaborated with Samantha on Kushi as she is a “wonderful" and an “extremely hardworking" co-star. The actor said that he was in love with Samantha when he was in college and would go to theatres to see her films on the big screen. Earlier this year, the actors were in Kashmir to shoot the movie.

Samantha also has Shaakuntalam in the pipeline.

