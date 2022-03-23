Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's Citadel to Go on Floors This Summer, Details Inside

Last week, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan were clicked together in Mumbai as they joined hands for Russo Brothers’ Citadel, helmed by Raj and DK. This marks Varun’s and Samantha’s first collaboration with each other. Now, a report in Pinkvilla has revealed further details about the project. The publication quoted their source as saying that the shooting will start in July if there are no further delays or challenges because of the ongoing pandemic.

“It will kickstart in Mumbai and then will be shot at a few foreign locations. The makers intend to shoot in some parts of Europe, however, they will finalise the exact locations after the recee, which is expected to begin soon. Meanwhile, casting for other supporting parts is going on," the publication quoted their source.

The Student of the Year actor will also be performing high-octane stunts for the series. “Varun will feature in some high-octane action sequences in the show and will train in martial arts as a part of his prep. He will start the training well in advance before he begins filming for the show," the publication further reported.

Advertisement

This is Varun’s first collaboration with the director duo and Samantha’s second after The Family Man 2.

Apart from Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a series of projects lined up on the work front. She will be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda and Shakuntalam.

Varun, on the other hand, will be next seen Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. It is a horror-comedy that also features Kriti Sanon. Varun and Kriti were earlier seen together in the 2015 movie Dilwale. Bhediya will hit the screens on November 25 this year. Apart from this, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani. Recently, the actor also dropped a picture with Madhuri Dixit, which raised speculations if the two will be soon collaborating on a project. However, there is no official announcement yet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.