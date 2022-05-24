Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda Not Injured on Kushi Sets, Clarifies Makers

Earlier in the day, rumours were doing the rounds that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have injured themselves while shooting for their upcoming film Kushi. However, the makers of the film clarified that there is no truth to this news. The official tweet read, “Fake news alert :”There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie.There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir.Dont believe such news.”

Take a look:

Fake news alert :"There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie.There is no truth in this news.

The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir.Dont believe such news" — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) May 24, 2022

For the uninitiated, a report in Hindustan Times stated that their vehicle fell into deep water as they were performing a ‘very tough’ stunt scene. The actors were given first aid.

“Samantha and Vijay were performing a stunt sequence in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir during which they sustained injuries. The scene was very tough. Both the actors had to run a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river, but unfortunately, the vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs,” a crew member from the sets of the film said as cited by Hindustan Times.

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The first look of the movie was released earlier this month. The film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Kushi also marks Samantha and Vijay’s reunion after their film Mahanati.

Apart from Kushi, Samantha has several projects in her kitty. She has Citadel with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. The actress also finished shooting for her upcoming film Shakuntalam and has Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John in the pipeline. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in the film Yashoda. Earlier this month, the makers of the film unveiled her looks from the film. The film is directed by debutant director duo Hari – Harish under Sridevi Movies and will reportedly see The Family Man 2 actress perform some high octane stunts.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, will be making his Bollywood debut with the film Liger, where he will be paired opposite Ananya Panday.

