Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda Pose Happily With Kushi Director and His Family, See Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are busy shooting for their upcoming flick Kushi. Earlier, the actor duo were in Kashmir for almost a month to shoot for the film. Now, in a recent photo, they can be seen posing with the film director Shiva Nirvana. The filmmaker’s wife Bhagyasri Nirvana took to social media to share a photo where Samantha and Vijay are posing with Shiva and Bhagyasri. Their baby Dhrithi Nirvana can also be seen in the film.

In the photos, Samantha can be seen dressed in a casual pink top with track pants. Vijay also sported casual tee and a track pant.

Captioning that she wrote, “#kushi” and added to emojis.

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, a report in BollywoodLife stated that Samantha and Vijay will have a “passionate lip-lock scene” in the movie. The duo will reportedly have a range of lip-lock scenes in the film along with the intimate ones as well, according to BollywoodLife.com.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. The music of the film is composed by Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab. The movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 23 this year.

Apart from Kushi, Samantha has a series of projects lined up. Samantha will be seen in Gunasekhar’s mythological movie, Shaakuntalam, and new age thriller Yashoda marked on her calendar. In addition to the bevvy of movies, she also has Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

Vijay, on the other hand, will make his Bollywood debut with the film Liger. He will be seen with Ananya Panday in the film. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana.

