Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing the screen again for Shiva Nirvana’s next film, Kushi, which was announced last year. In 2022, the actress also revealed that she is suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis. This led to the speculations that Samantha might be pulling out of projects and keeping her work on hold. However, the film’s director revealed that the shooting of Kushi will resume soon.

Shiva took to Twitter to write, “#khushi regular shoot will start very soon ðŸ‘everything is going to be beautiful." Take a look:

#khushi regular shoot will start very soon 👍everything is going to be beautiful❤️— Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) January 30, 2023

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. The music of the film is composed by Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Meanwhile, after taking a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis, it appears that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already resumed work. The actress has now joined hands with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel. The spy series would be the Indian version of The Russo Brothers’ upcoming series which also goes by the same name. It will be directed by Raj and DK who helmed The Family Man. Samantha was a part of the second season of the series.

She was also clicked at the trailer launch event of her film Shaakuntalam earlier this month. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 17.

