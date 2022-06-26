Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Dubai for A Mini Vacation with BFF Shilpa Reddy; See Their Happy Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the much-loved stars in the country. The actress who has a huge fan following on social media often treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional life by posting intriguing pictures and videos. On Sunday, Samatha dropped a picture with her BFF Shilpa Reddy as the duo visited Dubai for a mini vacation.

The Yashoda actress took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of the trio posing with the son of Shilpa’s sis, and she added a huge heart emoticon across the snap.

The model too posted the same picture on Instagram and penned a sweet note for the ‘Family Man 2’actress. She wrote, “Wonderful to have had an unexpected chance to finally make My sister meet Sam and Sam meet my sister My two favourite women & Well , Dheva always Finds it fun to catch up with Sam Aunty too.” Posting another still with the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star, she wrote, “Guess whom did we have a chance to catch up with in Dubai..”

Check out the post here:

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned interviewer for Sadhguru during the recent Save Soil in Hyderabad. The spiritual guru was in Hyderabad as part of his Save Soil Movement. Thousands of people gathered for the event and Samantha too was seen on stage, asking him questions about his bike-centric movement. However, before she could start posing her questions, Sadhguru was seen teasing her.

The spiritual leader seemed to be hinting that Samantha reached the venue a little late than scheduled. Teasing her, he said, “Samantha couldn’t come on time because as she was coming, somebody informed her I am wearing a yellow kurta so she had to go back, change and come.” Samantha was visibly embarrassed and couldn’t help but laugh.

It seems like the actress is on a role as she has back to back projects in the pipeline. And as per an exclusive report by News18.com, Samantha will be sharing the Koffee With Karan Season 7’s couch along with Akshay Kumar. However, no details about what the duo talked about on the show have been shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha was filming for Kushi with Vijay Sethupathi in Kashmir a few weeks ago. She also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and reportedly the Indian adaptation of Citadel. She also has the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love. She also has teased a project with Ranveer Singh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.