Samantha Ruth Prabhu Welcomes 2023 With a Positive Post, Says 'Time for Newer, Easier Resolutions'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a fulfilling year on the professional front with her movies doing well, however, the actress was diagnosed with a rare condition called Myositis, which made her take some steps back. Now, the actress is looking forward to a positive 2023 and took to social media to share a post welcoming the new year. She shared a selfie where she can be seen lying down in what seems to be her pyjamas and looking at the camera.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Function forward…Control what we can!!Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves.God bless Happy 2023!!"

Take a look:

As usual, her loyal fanbase took to the comment section to leave words of appreciation for her. One user wrote, “Waited for your post!! You are the strongest, superwoman Get well soon Samantha Will alwags pray for you ❤️" while another user added, “This too shall pass Sam … Get well soon nd come back Stronger than ever❤️Happy Forever "

In October this year, the actress informed that she has been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition. Sharing a photo from the hospital, she had written, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.

I love you.. ♥️THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the film Yashoda. She will next be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, Shakuntalam and Aaradhya.

