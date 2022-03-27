Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wishes Ram Charan on Birthday, Shares Excitement Over RRR's Success

Megastar Ram Charan is currently receiving rave reviews and praises for his latest release RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial also starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, became the biggest ever opener, breaking the record set by Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. Apart from this, the actor has another huge reason to celebrate as it is his 37th birthday today, and wishes from fans and industry colleagues are flowing in. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram Story section to wish the actor on his special day and also showed excitement over the success of his film.

Sharing a photo of Ram from the film, The Family Man 2 actress wrote, “A very happyyy birthday

to you my fav @alwaysramcharan Feels so amazing hearing about RRR and your mad mad performance, can’t wait to watch it! You deserve all the applauds and more. Here’s to a super happy year ahead!!#hbdramcharan."

For the uninitiated, Samantha had collaborated with Ram Charan for the 2018 film Rangasthalam.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR which was released on March 25, had fans flocking to theatres for the year’s most-awaited film. RRR received a tremendous reception in the Telugu states, garnering significant support from both ‘Mega’ fans and the Nandamuri Army. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film has collected a whopping Rs 223 crore worldwide on its opening day.

“‘RRR’ SMASHES ALL RECORDS ON DAY 1… OVERTAKES ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… ‘RRR’ IS NOW NO. 1 OPENER OF INDIAN CINEMA… WORLDWIDE Day 1 biz [Gross BOC]: ₹ 223 cr SS RAJAMOULI IS COMPETING WITH HIMSELF," the trade expert tweeted.

RRR is a fictitious narrative on Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR set in the 1920s.

Samantha, on the other hand, will be seen in the Indian spin-off of Anthony and Joe Russo’s Citadel. She will be starring in the series opposite Varun Dhawan. Besides that, she will be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda and Shakuntalam.

