South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently at the zenith of her career following some brilliant performances in films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Yashoda. The talented diva is now gearing for her much anticipated mythological genre film Shaakuntalam and has left fans awestruck with her ethereal looks in the trailer.

Recently, another round of reports related to this film has surfaced on social media which is going to amaze her fans. As stated in the reports, Shaakuntalam’s production team spent a whopping Rs 3 crore on Samantha’s jewellery used in the film designed by Vasundhara Diamond Roof. Not only the jewellery but there is also an even more interesting fact related to Shaakuntalam.

Samantha shot for her role wearing a 30-kilogram saree and that too for 1 week. Facing this difficulty and performing the role with utmost perfection would surely have been a difficult task for Samantha.

After reading these reports, her fans can’t wait any longer to see the acting prowess of Samantha in Shaakuntalam, which is expected to hit the theatres on February 17. They are particularly excited to see her chemistry and romance with Dev Mohan, playing the role of Puru Dynasty’s King Dushyant. Like a mythological movie demands, fans feel that Samantha has perfectly enacted the mannerisms of Queen Shaakuntala.

The love story looks epic and promises a visual treat for followers looking for another hit in Samantha’s movie tally. In addition to these aspects, followers feel that the visuals of butterflies, peacocks, mountains and rivers are another reason to watch Shaakuntalam.

Besides Shaakuntalam, Samantha’s followers are excited about her film Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana. Shiva shared an interesting update on Twitter recently. He wrote, “#khushi regular shoot will start very soon everything is going to be beautiful."

#khushi regular shoot will start very soon 👍everything is going to be beautiful❤️— Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) January 30, 2023

Samantha will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here