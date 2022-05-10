Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wraps Herself in Just Towel In New Steamy Mirror Selfie, Shares A Sweet Note She Got

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a steamy mirror selfie to reveal that she received a note from her stylist. On Tuesday night, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was seen taking a picture of a note pasted on the mirror. While Samantha’s face was not visible, Samantha appeared to be wrapped in nothing but a white towel while taking the picture.

The note, penned by her stylist Neerajaa Kona, read: “Papaa love you! You are amazing, just remember that." Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the picture of the note and along with the caption, “Awwww I miss you already.. come back, thank you for the cute note."

Samantha is currently filming for her upcoming movie with Vijay Deverakonda for their upcoming movie titled Khushi. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana the shooting of which is currently underway in Kashmir. After Kashmir, Samantha and Vijay will be moving to Hyderabad, Vizag, and Alleppey for the forthcoming schedules of the film. The makers of the film are also likely to unveil the title and first look poster of the film today.

Both the actors celebrated their respective birthdays with the cast and crew in Kashmir. Last month, Samantha received a surprise from the team at midnight. A video of the same was shared by Vijay and Samantha. Meanwhile, Vijay celebrated his birthday earlier this week and Samantha teased that a surprise birthday party was thrown for him.

“Happy birthday #LIGER You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless," Samantha wished Vijay, sharing a picture from the birthday bash.

Besides Khushi, Samantha also has Shakuntalam and Yashoda in the making. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Arrangements of Love.

