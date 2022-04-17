Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wraps Up Her Upcoming Mythological Movie Shaakuntalam with Gunashekar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finished shooting for the mythological drama, Shaakunthalam, as per her Instagram story. Director Gunashekar, has been the driving force behind many Telugu films like Rudhramadevi, starring Anushka Shetty, has now taken up Shaakuntalam to present a new perspective of the famed tale of the two lovers, Shakunthala and King Dushyantha. Written by Kalidasa, the couple are the epitome of love and loyalty.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the production for this film started back in February 2021 and made its rounds on the internet and has only been gaining momentum since. A few months ago, the first look was released which left fans in a state of awe. Samantha nailed the look of the lovelorn Shakanthula, resembling an absolutely perfect painting while doing so. She was draped in a white saree and adorned with flowers which cemented the aptness of the choice to pick her.

This is the actor’s first time playing a mythological character which has created a bigger hype around the movie’s release. The actor also changed her Instagram display picture to this dream-like photo.

Samantha shared a story on her Instagram to inform that she has wrapped up work on the upcoming mythological film.

Dev Mohan is slated to be playing King Dushayantha, the male lead, while Allu Arha, Allu Arjun’s (Pushpa) five year old daughter will be making her film debut as Prince Bharath. Other actors include Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan in prominent roles. This Telugu drama is backed by Neelima Guna from Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju from Dil Raju Productions. Mani Sharma will be directing and composing the musical score for this film.

Samantha also has her hands full with Yashoda, a thriller directed by Hari and Harish, a filmmaking duo, besides the due release of her comedy film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. In addition to her already full calendar she also has Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan and Hollywood film, Arrangements, of Love with John Phillips.

