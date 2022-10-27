Samantha Prabhu's Yashoda Trailer Impresses Vijay Deverakona, He Says 'I Admire and Adore Her'

The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda has finally been released. On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared the trailer along with her fans. “The first time I heard this script it gave me chills..I hope you experience the same!! 11-11-2022 (sic),” she wrote.

The trailer presents Samantha as a surrogate mother named Yashoda. However, she soon discovers a serious medical crime taking place and decides to fight it. Apart from the action sequences of Samantha, the little romance between Unni Mukundan and Sam shows there’s a lovable track between them while Varalaxmi looks badass with negative shades on a lighter note.

Yashoda trailer was launched by Varun Dhawan in Hindi, Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam, Suriya in Tamil and Rakshit Shetty in Kannada. Sharing the 2 minutes 22 seconds clip on his Twitter handle, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is ❤️ So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2’s new film #YashodaTrailer.” Samantha Prabhu also replied to Vijay’s Tweet and wrote, “Extremely grateful V”.

Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is ❤️ So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2‘s new film #YashodaTrailer ▶️ https://t.co/uT9gyBAj62 In theatres 11-11-2022 pic.twitter.com/KcYMnvj8sf — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 27, 2022

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will soon share the screen for Kushi. It is a romantic drama which was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Talking about Yashoda, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan in key roles. Directed by Hari and Harish, it is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. Yashoda will hit theatres on November 11, 2022. Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in additional three languages – Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the widest pan-India release for a female-led film, also marking Samantha’s first Hindi theatrical release.

