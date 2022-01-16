Samantha Reportedly Charged Rs 5 Cr for Pushpa Item Song, Akshay Kumar Reacts To Twinkle Khanna's Column

Samantha Ruth Prabhu impressed fans with her sizzling dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava for Pushpa: The Rise. While the song is receiving love, a new report suggests that it took a lot of convincing to get Samantha on board the Pushpa song, with Pushpa’s lead star Allu Arjun personally convincing for the song. The report also added that she charged Rs 5 crore for the three-minute song.

Akshay Kumar, in a recent tweet, revealed he doesn’t comment on his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna’s columns because he “finds it tough to understand the language." However, he recently column for Times of India on love, loss and happiness became an exception. The column featured the portion on happiness, titled ‘happiness is not a pursuit, it is an accident.’ The line resonated with Akshay. He tweeted, “This one by @mrsfunnybones connected at a deeper level. ‘Happiness is not a pursuit, it is an accident.’ So true, so profound."

Kiara Advani wished her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday. Sharing a picture from their film Shershaah on Instagram, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest one." Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently enjoying the success of Pushpa, also took to Instagram and wished Sidharth. The actress will be seen with Sidharth in Mission Majnu. Sharing an adorable picture of the two together, Rashmika wrote, “@sidmalhotra .. we for sure need to take more pichas together.. Happy happy birthday to you! ✨"

Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK in his new tweet called Salman Khan his ‘big brother’. The self-proclaimed critic had landed in trouble with Salman in 2021 after the Bharat actor’s legal team slapped him with a defamation suit. On Sunday, he tweeted, “I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare made a funny video after a fan of Aamir Khan’s daughter sent a message to Nupur, asking him not to touch her. The video began with Nupur reading the text and walking up to Ira and touching her with a finger. Assuming he was done with his response, he began to walk away. However, he returned again and planted a kiss on Ira’s cheek. She instantly cracked up. The small skit played against the song U Can’t Touch This by MC Hammer.

