Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Glamorous Ensemble is Perfect For This Holiday Season

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is often in the news because of her amazing sartorial choices. Samantha has won many hearts with her on-screen persona and stunning looks. The 35-year-old is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks.

Last year, Samantha broke the Internet with her Christmas look. The glamorous diva slipped into a ravishing black dress on Christmas. The Family Man actress posed in front of a Christmas tree wearing an ensemble featuring a halter neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a risqué thigh-high side slit.

Samantha’s dress is a perfect pick for the upcoming holiday season and you can check out this dress at Norma Kamali. The black gown is a perfect choice for date nights and cocktail parties as well. The glamorous dress is competitively priced at Rs 11,630. The dress is perfect if you want to make a style statement.

Samantha has come a long way in her career since making her acting debut with the 2010 blockbuster Ye Maaya Chesave. Samantha went on to cement her place in the south film industry with films like Majili (2019), Oh! Baby (2019), and Jaanu (2020).

Samantha then acquired pan-India popularity after she featured in the item song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha’s terrific performance in the Amazon Prime Series The Family Man Season 2 further endeared her to the masses.

Due to her pan-India popularity, the versatile actress has become a top choice of prominent filmmakers in the country. When it comes to her recent films, Samantha was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film performed very well at the box office.

Recently, Samantha also made an appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7 alongside Akshay Kumar. The charming actress was praised by fans for her unabashed honesty and candour on the popular talk show.

