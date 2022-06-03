Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Goofy Expressions After a 'Super Busy Day' Are Cutest of All; Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram is a treat for her fans. The actress often drops her pictures and video, sharing a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life. On Friday, the Pushpa fame dropped a couple of pictures in which he was seen making goofy faces after a ‘super busy day’.

In the clicks, Samantha can be seen resting on a bed after her hectic work schedule. In the first picture, she can be seen laughing her heart out. In another, Samantha makes a goofy face. Her make-up artist Sadhna Singh can also be spotted in the pictures. “We had a super busy day…Made it from the couch to the bed 😑@sadhnasingh1,” the caption of Samantha’s post read.

Check Out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Post Here:

Needless to say, Samatha’s pictures have left netizens completely impressed. Several fans took to the comment section of her post and dropped fire and red heart emojis. They talked about how Samantha looked simple yet prettiest in the pictures. “Your smile is so precious,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “You are the most beautiful person.”

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise where she featured in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. Currently, the actress is working on her next film titled Kushi which also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. It is a romantic drama that was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The first look of the movie was released earlier this month. The film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Besides Kushi, Samantha also has Citadel with Varun Dhawan in her pipeline. She will also be seen in the film Yashoda which is directed by debutant director duo Hari – Harish. It will hit theatres in August this year.

