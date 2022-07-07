Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Hacked' Instagram Page Shows KTR’s Photo

News related to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao has often grabbed eyeballs. Recently, on Samantha’s Instagram page, fans saw a photo of the minister and it left them curious. The pic was deleted within a minute. However, it was later cleared that the account was hacked.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s social media manager shared an update and informed that it was due to some technical glitch. The statement, “Due to a technical glitch, a post on Instagram got erroneously cross-posted on Samantha’s account. We are working on the case and shall escalate the same with team Instagram. Apologies for any confusion caused on the same.”

Later, several fan pages shared the photo and tagged Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A person said, “Hmm hmm something is fishy.”

Here’s the tweet:

Hmm hmm something is fishy pic.twitter.com/KGiGsFiht5 — Anurag (@Anurag___03) July 5, 2022

Reportedly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s social media handles are being managed by the same Public Relations agency.

This is not the first time that Samantha’s post for K.T. Rama Rao has created a stir on social media. In June, the actress had liked a post by the minister and it raised many eyebrows. The post read, “Telangana with 2.5 percent of the Indian population, contributes 5 percent to India’s GDP (Source: RBI report October 2021). What the country needs is double impact governance, not futile double engines.”

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Next, she is waiting for the release of Shakuntalam and shooting for Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

