Samantha's Health Condition Keeping Her Away From Spotlight, Forces Kushi To Delay: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been missing from action for a while now. The actress, who made her last public appearance several weeks ago, has been away from social media as well. Initially, fans presumed that Samantha decided to take a break from social media. However, they are now concerned for her health.

Rumours have been doing rounds claiming that she has been unwell. While a few reports have claimed that she is tackling a relapsed skin problem, a report by Bollywood Hungama has revealed that Samantha is taking medical assistance in an ‘undisclosed foreign country’.

A source informed the publication that Samantha has been advised to stay away from the spotlight completely. “She has been advised to stay completely out of the public glare,” the source claimed. Samantha seems to be abiding by the advice given to her, making no appearances — in person or even digitally. It is also claimed that due to her medical condition, the shoot for her upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda has been postponed.

The makers are yet to react to the claims. Samantha also has two other films in the pipeline — Yashoda and Shaakuntalam. While she began shooting for Yashoda in December last year and was reportedly shooting for the last leg in July this year, Sam has already wrapped the filming of Shaakuntalam. The film is in the post-production stage.

The film’s director Gunasekhar on Tuesday took to Twitter to share an update on the film. “As promised, before manifesting the spectacle of Narasimha avatar on the silver screen in ‘Hiranyakshyapa’ which would be presented with some exciting collaborations on a massive scale, I set out to present to you a whimsical tale of love, ‘Shaakuntalam’ from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata. Now, as it gets its final touches, looking forward to meet you all at the promotions soon! – Gunasekhar,” he said. It remains to see if Samantha will be able to join the team of Shaakuntalam for promotions.

