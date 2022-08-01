Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Healthy Idli Recipe Is A Hit

Well, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already made her mark in the industry. Be it her acting skills or her fashion statements, Samantha is always on point. But now the diva is making headlines with her cooking skills and that too some healthy ones.

Samantha has shared one of her healthy recipes with fans. And, oh boy. The recipe is all over the internet.

If you are running late yet want to make something healthy and delicious, don’t worry we are here to help you.

Ingredients required

Oil – ½ tbsp

Mustard – ½ tsp

Cumin – ½ tsp

Urad dal ½ tsp

Chana Dal – 1 tsp

Asafoetida – 1 pinch

Chopped green chilli – 1

Chopped coriander leaves

Chopped curry leaves

Grated carrot – 1

Powdered oats – 1 cup

Semolina – ½ cup

Water – 1 cup

Salt to taste

Steps to make Oats Idli

Place a pan on the stove and add some oil.

Once it’s heated properly add mustard, cumin, urad dal, and chana dal and fry them a little

Now add some chopped green chillies and curry leaves to the mixture and fry a little.

Then add semolina to the mixture and fry until the mixture becomes fragrant.

Now, add the grated carrot to the fried semolina mixture and fry well for a while.

Add crushed oats and fry. Then turn off the stove and let the mixture cool.

Add some water along with chopped coriander leaves and salt to the cooled oats mixture. Mix well and leave it for 20 minutes.

Now heat the water in the idli pot or cooker on the stove. Once the steamer is ready, put the oats-idli mixture in the pot and close the lid.

Steam the idlis for about 15 to 20 minutes. Take a toothpick and poke the idlis. If the dough comes out clean it means the idli is completely cooked.

Now serve them hot with any of your favourite dips like coconut chutney and sambar and enjoy!

