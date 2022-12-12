Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Journey This Year Was Full Of Ups And Downs, Know More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been ruling the film industry for over a decade. The actress has surely made her mark as a pan-India star. She is an inspiration for many, not only because of her career but her personal life as well.

The year 2022 was a tough one for the actress, but she never let those setbacks get to her — and look where she is now! It all started with her separation from her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya and the backlash that she received online after she made it public. But soon, she recovered from the traumatic phase with the help of her friends and family.

Later, the actress made her fiery comeback with a hit number, Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. Then the actress starred in Vignesh Shivan’s directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, featuring alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

But this was not it. She made her debut in action films with Yashoda, which was written and directed by Hari–Harish. It stars Samantha in the titular role alongside Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma.

While Samantha was topping all the charts and breaking records, suddenly she came up and spoke about her disease on Instagram.

The entire nation was in shock. With a picture, she penned down her emotions and struggles. Her caption read, “Your response to the Yashoda Trailer was overwhelming. This love and connection that I share with all of you gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.”

She further said, “Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you. THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

Samantha broke down in tears talking about her illness at the promotions of Yashoda. There are also reports that the actress is heading to South Korea for advanced treatment.

Read all the Latest Movies News here