Samantha's Latest Instagram Post Leaves Fans Concerned, Shocked; Tamannaah Bhatia Sends Love

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been sharing back-to-back pictures since her comeback on Instagram after several months. The actress is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her daily life with her followers. Now Samantha has shared a motivational message for all her fans.

She has dropped a picture of herself wearing T-shirt that has Liverpool’s football club’s anthem “You’ll never walk alone” written on it. Did she just give us a hint that she is a Liverpool fan? For those who don’t know, You’ll never walk alone, by Gerry and the Pacemakers, was adopted as the football club’s anthem.

As soon as the actress shared the post online, friends, co-stars and fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users agreed with her motivational message, while some were very happy seeing her back on the gram. One of the users wrote, “Sam!!! Finally, you’re back. We missed you all these days… We love you so much”. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia dropped a series of red heart emojis on the picture. While others were shocked to see Samantha using Liverpool FC’s anthem.

However, the post left a section of fans wondering if Samantha was feeling lonely. One fan sent strength to Samantha, writing, “It takes courage to walk through the storm. But you’ll find that it was worth it. You will never walk alone. You don’t have to walk alone. You will always have people walking with you. We believe in you! Don’t let the darkness of night steal your joy. Please take a moment to reflect on your journey so far and try to see it from a different perspective. You will never walk alone. And you know very well we love you to the core.” Another one wrote, “We are with you.”

Earlier, the actress shared a picture of her pet Sasha, in which she could be seen hiding her face behind a cushion. Along with sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Down not out !!” The actress seemed to imply that she was still utilising the app but just wasn’t using it. Check her post here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had been away from social media platforms due to unknown reasons. There were rumours that the actress had been ill and was receiving treatment for a skin condition. However, Samantha’s team quickly dispelled the rumours, saying they were untrue.

On the work front, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s much-awaited film Citadel. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan and is reportedly set in the 1990s.

