Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Latest Move On Instagram Is Grabbing Eyeballs

Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently raised eyebrows by liking a post shared by Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

KTR, from his social media handle, posted a statement saying, “Telangana with 2.5 percent of the Indian population, contributes 5 percent to India’s GDP (Source: RBI report October 2021). What the country needs is double impact governance, not futile double engines.” Well, we must add that Samantha isn’t the only celebrity who has liked the post. Badminton ace Parupalli Kashyap has also hit the like button this time.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time that Samantha has shown her approval over political posts made by the Telangana IT Minister. Last year, after the central government rolled back the three controversial farm laws that had led to widespread protests, KTR tweeted that the Telangana government has announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to all the 750 plus farmers, who lost lives in the protest. “Proud of K. Chandrashekar Rao for announcing ₹3 lakh ex gratia to all the 750 plus farmers who lost lives fighting the FarmLaws in NCR. He also demanded Govt of India to announce ₹25 lakh ex gratia to each farmer’s family & also withdraw all cases unconditionally,” he wrote.

Samantha had retweeted that post, along with a folded hands emoji.

Samantha has also been the brand ambassador of the Telangana handloom industry since 2017 and the announcement had been made by KT Rama Rao himself. On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. She recently topped the survey of the Most Popular Pan India Actress.

Samantha was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film was directed by Vignesh Shivan. Samantha’s role was much appreciated by fans and critics alike.

