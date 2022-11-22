Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Pan-India Film Yashoda Mints Over Rs 33 Crore In 10 Days

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda is making great strides at the box office ever since its debut on the big screen on November 11. The action thriller, directed by Hari-Harish, was released in five Indian languages across the country. Although the film opened to mixed reviews from film critics, it is witnessing an impressive run at the ticket booth.

On Monday, November 21, Sridevi Movies announced the 10-day collection of Yashoda on Twitter. The production house revealed that the Samatha Ruth Prabhu-starrer minted more than Rs 33 crore at the worldwide box office. “@Samanthaprabhu2’s Thundering punches & thrills as #Yashoda collects over + Counting Worldwide gross in just 10 Days #ThrillingBlockbusterYashoda,” tweeted Sridevi Movies.

Although Yashoda performed well in the Telugu market, it failed to generate much buzz in other belts. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, despite its plodding pace, the movie will nonetheless be successful due to being made on a low budget.

On November 18, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a heartfelt note to express her gratitude for the response received by Yashoda from the audience. She wrote, “Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine.”

The 35-year-actress also added, “And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project. And I am also grateful to the directors. Hari and Harish, with whom it has been an absolute pleasure to work with.”

On November 11, Yashoda was released in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages. On the big screen, the Hari-Harish directorial locked horns with Amitabh Bachchan’s Uunchai and the much-awaited Hollywood film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

