Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hyderabad Penthouse Exudes Luxury; Know its Worth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has created a mark in the film industry and has emerged as a pan-India star. She has earned a huge fan following. But that’s not all. The actress has also earned a huge amount of property. Samantha owns a spacious penthouse in Gachibowli, one of Hyderabad’s fanciest and most expensive neighbourhoods. She acquired the luxurious home from veteran actor Mural Mohan, together with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. They allegedly sold the home to Mural afterwards. In an interview later, Murali made it apparent that Samantha had purchased the home back for herself and was now residing there. Taking into account the rising rates, this residence apparently costs about Rs 1 crore.

In addition to acting, Samantha runs two to three businesses with her friends. She also owns the clothing company Saaki, along with the play school Ekam Early Learning Center. She even has a charitable foundation, through which she supports the medical care and operations for young patients from low-income households.

Samantha has not been very active since disclosing her autoimmune condition, Myositis. The actress was last seen in Yashoda. She and Dev Mohan will soon be seen in Shaakuntalam. She also has Kushi, a film starring Vijay Deverakonda, in the works. In terms of her Bollywood endeavours, Taapsee Pannu revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla in July this year that Samantha would star in a film that she would produce.

Amid her health issues, recently a report surfaced that suggested that she is planning to take a long break from acting till she recovers completely. However, clarifying the same, her team later shared that due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, the actress might be able to resume shooting for her Bollywood projects only by May 2023. Even though she will shoot for her upcoming romantic drama, Kushi in January, she will only resume other Hindi films either in April or May.

“Samantha is taking rest at present. She is going to participate in the shooting of the Kushi post-Sankranthi in January. After that, she will continue with her Bollywood project. We had given dates for the Hindi movie from January. But due to unforeseen circumstances, the shootings of the films may be delayed by about six months. So now she will only be able to participate in the shooting of her Hindi film from April or May. According to the earlier plans, the shoot for Samantha’s Bollywood film will start in January, and the dates were also allocated accordingly,” Samantha’s spokesperson told Indian Express.

Read all the Latest Movies News here