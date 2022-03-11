Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Reaction to if She Knows Hindi Will Bring Smile to Your Face

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who works predominantly in the Telugu industry, broke into the pan-India scene with the web series Family Man 2. Recently, she was asked by a reporter if she could speak Hindi. Her answer left the paps smiling.

On Friday, Samantha was at the airport when the reporter asked him this question. In the video, two paps are seen clicking pictures with Samantha and trying their best to interact with her. While clicking pictures, one of them asked Samantha whether she knew Hindi. To this, the actor responded, “Thoda Thoda (little little)". The answer left the paps smiling. Samantha’s attempt at speaking Hindi left everyone amused.

The video has gone viral and comments are pouring in, praising Samantha for her humility. Some commenters called her “cute", while others found her “sweet". You can watch the video here:

In the video, Samantha was seen in a pair of jeans, which she paired with a plain white top. She completed the look with a checked jacket and rounded off with a pair of black heels. Her hair was done in a neat ponytail which also happens to be her signature style. She added statement earrings to complete the look.

Samantha has a lot of projects in the pipeline. Apart from Shakuntalam and Yashoda, she is making her Hollywood debut with Downton Abbey director Philip John’s Arrangements of Love.

