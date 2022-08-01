Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Role in Kushi Revealed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose item number in Pushpa: The Rise was a pan-India sensation, will be seen in an all-new different character opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, as per reports.

The second schedule of the film’s shooting is currently underway at picturesque beach locations in the city of Vizag. The duo reportedly will be shooting a love song, which is said to be one of the major highlights of the Shiva Nirvana directorial. The unit has already completed a schedule in Kashmir.



Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, Shiva Nirvana has penned an intense love story with loads of romance.

In addition to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, the film stars Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in pivotal roles.

The makers have roped in Hesham Abdul Wahab of Haridayam fame to compose the soundtrack of Kushi.

The film marks the second collaboration of Samantha with Vijay after Mahanati, while she has also worked together with the film director in Majili.

Kushi is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 23.

On the work front, Samantha is currently busy with Yashoda. Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, the actress will mark her first pan-India project with the new-age thriller. In addition, the actor has a few projects lined up for release.

Earlier, in August last year, she completed the shooting of director Gunasekhar’s upcoming directorial Shaakuntalam. Samantha also has Hindi film Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan and her Hollywood debut, Arrangements of Love.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda, the actor is busy with the pre-release promotional activities of his upcoming film Liger under Puri Jagannadh’s direction.

