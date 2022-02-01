Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sexy White T-Shirt Sends Bang-on Message for Her Haters Everywhere; See Pics

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has never shied away from speaking her mind be it being vocal about her divorce or addressing trolls who spread rumours about her. Always living life on her own terms the superstar has set an example for many. On Tuesday afternoon, she was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai after some time, and besides her gorgeousness, what caught everyone’s eyes was the message imprinted on her t-shit. Samantha can be seen wearing a casual white ripped tee which she paired with black bottoms. She was clicked outside a salon in Bandra.

The message written on her t-shirt was, “F**k you you f**king f**k." Netizens were impressed by how fearlessly she donned the t-shirt with these lines written on them. Take a look at the photos:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently receiving praises from all corners for her sizzling dance performance in the song Oo Antava which was a part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Several celebrities have made videos on the now-viral song.

Oo Antava marked Samantha’s first item number. Recently, choreographer Ganesh Acharya revealed that Samantha was extremely nervous before filming the song. “Samantha was very nervous because the song was planned all of a sudden. She didn’t know that I was going to choreograph. I guess someone else was going to choreograph the song but then Allu Arjun called me to choreograph it. I briefed them on how I wanted to do the song and how we will do the sensual moves. They rehearsed it for two days and did justice to the song," he told ETimes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has a bunch of movies in the pipeline. These include Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She also has director duo Hari and Harish’s Yashoda in the making. Samantha will also begin work on her international debut film, Arrangements of Love.

