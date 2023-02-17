Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Team Breaks Silence About Her Rejecting Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Claims

Rumours went wild on Thursday claiming that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had rejected a massive offer made to be a part of Pushpa 2. The actress was seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, performing a special dance number titled Oo Antava. The song set the music charts on fire! While fans have been hoping Samantha returns for the sequel, it was claimed that she has rejected the offer.

Her team has finally reacted to the claims and said that the reports doing the rounds are not true. Speaking with Pinkvilla, her team said, “It’s all random rumour." Previously, an OTTPlay.com report claimed that Pushpa 2 director Sukumar approached Samantha for yet another special number for the franchise but she apparently rejected the offer for she is not ready to do special numbers right now.

It was claimed that the filmmaker is “trying hard" to convince her and even created a small character for Samantha and connected it to the storyline. But she has turned down the offer. Back in 2021, when Pushpa had released, reports floated claiming that Samantha charged a whopping Rs 5 crores for the special track and it was Allu Arjun who convinced her to do the song.

As we know it, Oo Antava was a massive hit and continues to be on everyone’s playlist even today. While her team has refuted claims of her rejecting the Pushpa 2 offer, we wonder if she has been offered a part in Pushpa 2.

While we wait, Samantha is busy gearing up for several other projects. Samantha is returning to the OTT platform with the makers behind The Family Man, Raj & DK. The actress will be seen in Citadel India, helmed by the duo. She kicked off the shoot earlier this month. The series also stars Varun Dhawan. She will be seen in Shaakuntalam this year and is set to resume shoot for Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

