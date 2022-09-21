Samantha's Team Breaks Silence On Claims Of Actress Suffering From 'Rare Skin Condition'

Rumours about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s health have been going wild. Reports have claimed that the actress is suffering from a ‘rare skin condition’ and is allegedly seeking treatment in an ‘undisclosed foreign country’. The Kushi star’s team has now reacted to the claims.

Speaking with The Indian Express, her manager Mahendra rubbished the rumours. “It’s just gossip,” he said, without delving into the details of her international trip.

Samantha has been missing from action for a while now, in-person and digitally. She made a public appearance a few weeks ago whereas her last Instagram post dates back to September 10, when she dropped the teaser of her upcoming film Yashoda. However, she has not posted a selfie or a picture of her whereabouts since July.

Initially, fans presumed that Samantha was taking a social media break to avoid the chatter around her work and her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. However, her prolonged absences on the social media platform led to a cause of concern, with many requesting Samantha to give an update.

On the work front, Samantha has a few projects lined up. She will soon be seen in Yashoda. The teaser revealed that Samantha will be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman. While she has been asked by the doctor to be careful throughout the pregnancy, the teaser revealed that Samantha’s pregnancy is not going to be an easy and safe ride.

Besides this, she also has Shaakuntalam in the pipeline. On Tuesday, the film’s director, Gunasekhar, informed fans that the film is getting its final touches, and promotions for the same will begin soon. “As promised, before manifesting the spectacle of Narasimha avatar on the silver screen in ‘Hiranyakshyapa’ which would be presented with some exciting collaborations on a massive scale, I set out to present to you a whimsical tale of love, ‘Shaakuntalam’ from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata. Now, as it gets its final touches, looking forward to meet you all at the promotions soon! – Gunasekhar,” he said in a tweet.

Samantha also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. There are also rumours that she has signed her first Bollywood film but there has been no confirmation from her side about it yet.

