Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda Co-star Unni Mukundan Reveals He Didn't Know About Her Health Condition During Shoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-anticipated movie Yashoda will be hitting the screens this week. Her co-star in the upcoming movie, Unni Mukundan, confessed that he did not know about Samantha's health condition during the shoot of the film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has begun the promotions of her movie, Yashoda, days after the actress revealed through a social media post that she is suffering from myositis, an auto-immune disease.

Now, Unni Mukandan said, “I didn't know it while shooting.” Keeping her professional life separate from her personal one, Samantha did not inform anyone about her auto-immune disease. Talking about the same, Unni told Hindustan Times, “She never revealed that she was fighting such a disease. I felt sad after seeing Samantha's post. She'll fight myositis and come back in good health.”

He praised the Kushi actress’ professionalism and dedication to her work. He said that she has prepared a lot for the portrayal of her role that includes fight and action sequences along with emotional scenes.

With a sheer determination of fighting through this disease, recently, Samantha took to Instagram and posted a gorgeous photo in a black ensemble from her promotional diaries. She penned a motivating note along with the photos saying, “Like my good friend Raj Nidimoru says no matter what the day is like and how shitty things are, his motto is to shower, shave, show up! I borrowed it for a day for Yashoda movie promotions. See you on the 11!”

Yashoda will mark Samantha’s first female-led Hindi theatrical movie. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The movie will also star Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, and Madhurima among others.

A young woman who gets caught up in the surrogacy scam is the subject of the movie. In the beginning, she is shown to be frail and defenseless, but later demonstrates tenacity and emerges victorious. The movie is written and directed by Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar.

