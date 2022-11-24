Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda Collects Rs 13 Crore on Day 12 at World Box Office

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her latest release Yashodha, which has performed phenomenally well at the box office. The Hareesh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar directorial hit the theatres on November 11 and succeeded in pulling the audience to the big screen. On day 12, the film minted Rs 13.85 crore worldwide, a rare occurrence when the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai is also running in theatres.

The medical thriller topped the Rs 33 crore threshold globally within 10 days of its release. Sharing the success, the production house Sridevi Movies tweeted, “@Samanthaprabhu2’s Thundering punches & thrills as #Yashoda collects over + Counting Worldwide gross in just 10 Days #ThrillingBlockbusterYashoda."

In its early days, the Hari-Harish film showed all the hallmarks of becoming a hit. The movie swiftly crossed the Rs 20-crore barrier globally within four days of its release, but it lost momentum.

On its eighth day, the movie earned between Rs. 65 and 70 crore, according to estimates (approx). The drama had struggled the previous two days to bring in profit. Although the movie sold well in the Telugu market, it did not create much buzz outside the state. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, despite its slow pace, the movie will nonetheless be profitable because of its modest budget.

The main character of the gender-bending thriller Yashoda fights a mafia that forces and exploits women into becoming surrogates. Samantha’s acting in the film has received a lot of positive feedback. Samantha thanked the crowd for helping to make her thriller endeavour a success. She wrote, “Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine. (sic)."

