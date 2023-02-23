Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very particular about the films she picks. So far, her choices have paid off, with films like U-Turn and Oh! Baby performing exceptionally well with audiences. Her 2022 film Yashoda falls in the same category, as it offered something new to viewers and succeeded to a large extent, despite taking a very familiar route in terms of some twists.

Though the film did not earn a lot of money at the box office, the action thriller, directed by Hari and Harish, was released in multiple languages. The plot revolves around a surrogacy scam in a fantastical world. Yashodha recently had its world television premiere on ETV recently. The film received a TRP of 4.88 on its first telecast, which is satisfactory. The film is currently available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

It featured prominent performances by Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Kalpika and others. Mani Sharma composed the music for this film, which was produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad and distributed by Sridevi Movies.

Talking about the film, Samantha plays the role of Yashoda, whose life revolves around her younger sister. She decides to become a surrogate mother because she desperately needs money for her sister’s surgery. Everything seems fine at first but things begin to spiral out of control, and Yashoda suspects there is something fishy about the place. The film has some very interesting stretches where it openly discusses making surrogacy mainstream, and the effort deserves to be commended.

Nevertheless, it’s Samantha’s show all the way. The way she handled her character and her eventual transformation was proof of her ability to go the extra mile to make her performance look authentic. Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar both got exciting parts, and it takes a lot of guts for both of them to play such characters with little fuss. The production design deserves special mention because the majority of the story takes place inside a large facility, and the set work is excellent.

