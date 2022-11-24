Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda Lands in Legal Trouble, OTT Release Delayed: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabu’s Yashoda is receiving rave reviews and earning well at the box office but the film has landed in legal trouble as per recent reports. The film directed by Hari and Harish revolves around the surrogacy mafia. Reports state that the EVA IVF Hospital has taken legal action against the film for showing their hospital in a negative light.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the hospital claimed that the way the film depicts the surrogacy mafia can harm its credibility and reputation. The hospital’s administration filed a petition in the Hyderabad court. In their petition, they also claimed that the film misused their name and put them in a bad light. The court, in turn, sided with the hospital administration and postponed the film’s OTT release. The film was reportedly supposed to release on December 19.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of Yashodha, which has performed phenomenally well at the box office. The Hareesh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar directorial hit the theatres on November 11 and succeeded in pulling the audience to the big screen. On day 12, the film minted Rs 13.85 crore worldwide, a rare occurrence when the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai is also running in theatres.

In the film, Samantha’s character fights a mafia that forces and exploits women into becoming surrogates. Samantha’s acting in the film has received a lot of positive feedback. Thanking the audience, the actress wrote, “Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine. (sic)."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Khusi with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Shakuntalam in the pipeline.

