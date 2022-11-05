Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda Run Time Revealed, Details Here

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently cleared Samatha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming Yashoda for release with a U/A certificate. The much-talked-about sci-fi action thriller, directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, is slated for a theatrical release on November 11.

The producers of the movie on November 3 tweeted, “#Yashoda’s way to you is clear now. The Biggest Female-Centric Pan-Indian film gets censored with U/A.”

According to reports, the total runtime of the movie is close to 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Before Yashoda, the director-duo worked on Orr Eravu, Ambuli, Aaah and Jambulingam. While Harish worked in the IT industry before joining the filmdom, Hari worked as a freelance editor and assistant director when he first met Harish. However, their love for cinema brought them together. “We have a lot of similarities in the way we see movies. We argue as much as we agree,” shared Hari- Harish during a recent media interaction.

The makers have pinned high hopes on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda, which is being projected as the biggest female-centric pan-Indian film. Besides Telugu, it will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The trailer of the Yashoda, which was released a few days ago, has been receiving a great response from the audiences.

Apart from Samantha in the titular role, Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murli Sharma, Sampath Raj and others in prominent roles. The film has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. Yashoda’s music has been composed by Mani Sharma while M Sukumar has handled its cinematography.

