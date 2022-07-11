Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda Shooting Almost Done; Trailer Likely To Be Out By July End: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has several movies in her pipeline one of which is also Yashoda. Directed by Hari-Harish, the film also stars Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles. If recent reports are to be believed, the shooting of the film is almost done and the trailer is likely to be released by the month end. It is also being said that promotional strategy for the film is also being worked upon.

“The promotional strategy for the film has begun already and the teaser will be out by the end of this month July). 99 percent of the shoot is completed and only a song is left which will be shot in the slums of Hyderabad. The climax part of the film is shot in Kodaikanal under the supervision of Fight Master Venkat,” a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

