Samantha Says 'Mad News' as Koozhangal is Named India's Oscar Entry, Congratulates Nayanthara

Tamil drama Koozhangal (Pebbles), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, has been selected as India’s official entry for the 94th Academy Awards. The movie follows an alcoholic abusive husband who, after his long-suffering wife runs off, sets out with his young son to find her and bring her back. It stars newcomers -Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan — and is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara.

“India’s official entry for Oscars this year is Koozhangal. It was picked by a 15-member jury, headed by filmmaker Shaji N Karun, in a unanimous decision," Supran Sen, Secretary General, Film Federation of India, told PTI. Shivan also took to Twitter and shared the news that the film will represent India at the Oscar’s best international feature category.

Samantha reacted to the news on social media. Sharing a film poster of Koozhangal, she congratulated Nayanthara and Shivan and wrote, “Big congratulations. This is such mad news. Congratulations to the entire team. More power to you."

No Indian film has ever won an Oscar. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the best international feature category was Ashutosh Gowariker’s Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan in 2001. The other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five are Mother India (1958) and Salaam Bombay (1989). India’s entry for the 2021 Oscars was Malayalam feature Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

