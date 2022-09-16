Samantha To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Ayushmann Khurrana In Dinesh Vijan's Vampire Film: Report

If a new report is to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Samantha has already experienced the Hindi industry when she worked on the second season of The Family Man. Now, the actress is reportedly ready to take on the big screen, and that too with Ayushmann Khurrana by her side.

It is claimed that Samantha has signed the dotted lines of a project from Dinesh Vijan’s famous horror-comedy universe. For the unversed, the Maddock Films’ head has already bankrolled projects like Stree and Roohi. He also has Bhediya in the pipeline, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Apparently, Samantha will take be making her debut in the universe, playing the role of a princess.

A source, speaking with PeepingMoon.com, has claimed the film is ‘an intriguing’ horror story and boasts of humour and suspense. “Samantha plays the role of a princess and will be seen paired opposite Ayushmann, who enacts the role of a vampire. The film is based on a folklore story from Rajasthan and expands Dinesh Vijan’s proposed Horror-Comedy Cinematic Universe, which began with Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree and continues with the forthcoming movies, Bhediya and Munjha, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, respectively,” the source claimed.

Stree director Amar Kaushik has reportedly been roped in for the film and the shoot is expected to start early next year.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Besides this, it is also reported that Samantha is a part of a Taapsee Pannu-produced film and is in ‘advanced talks’ with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for his upcoming project The Immortal Ashwatthama which will also star Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

Meanwhile, Sam will be next seen in Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. The actress has also been working on her next project titled ‘Kushi’. It is a romantic drama that also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here