Samantha To Start Filming For Citadel With Varun Dhawan In November, Series Set In 90s: Report

If a new report is to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are likely to dive into the making of Citadel India in November. For the unversed, an Indian version of Priyanka Chopra’s international series is happening with Samantha and Varun headlining it. The series will be backed by the Russo Brothers and Raj & DK will be at the helm.

A source has now revealed that Samantha and Varun will be starting their workshops for the series in November and start filming soon after. “Citadel India is set in the 1990s. In fact, the makers play around in two timelines – the start and the end of the 90s. A special look is being worked on for Varun and Samantha, as both, the actors are looking to start their workshops by early November,” a source told Pinkvilla.

“The series will go on floors by end of November/early December, once Varun is free from the promotions of Bhediya. Samantha too will wrap up her other commitments before jumping into the ambitious world of Citadel India,” the grapevine added.

It is also said that the global espionage thriller will feature spin-offs in several countries and not just India. “There will be a Citadel Italy, Citadel Mexico, and many more. The Indian version of the film will fill in the details for Priyanka Chopra’s character in the wider umbrella with Varun and Samantha leading the roost,” the insider said.

Besides Citadel, Samantha has ShaakuntalamYashoda and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline as well. There are also rumours that she has signed her first Bollywood film but there has been no confirmation from her side about it yet.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo and will be gearing up for the release of his horror-comedy film Bhediya. The first look of the film dropped recently.

