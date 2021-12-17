Samantha's Item Song in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 Gets Fans on Their Feet in Cinema Hall

While Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna deserved all the whistles and hoots in the cinema hall for their exquisite performance in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, another artiste who had the fans jump out of their seats was Samantha. The actress, who appeared in the item song titled Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava, was simply sensual and added the much-needed break in the monotonous screen play of the movie.

Samantha has a huge fan following in the south and across other states in the country. It was proved that the song was a crowd-puller when the lyrical video of the song garnered around 38million views in just seven days. Reportedly, Samantha’s fans in Chennai went crazy when the star appeared on the big screen. In a Tweet shared on social media, fans were seen dancing to the item song in the cinema hall.

Unfortunately, the video was taken down due to copyright issues. But Samantha was quick to notice the video and responded saying, “Missed the mass #ooAntavaOoooAntava."

According to reports, a few fans who saw the video of the fans dancing, took to Twitter and said, “I have never seen such an celebration for an actress’ song before @Samanthaprabhu2.”

Another fan tweeted, “Mass Madness #OoAntavaooAntava #Pushpa @Samanthaprabhu2 has set the screens on fire Star-struck those dance moves with @alluarjun those expressions, watching her on big screen itself after almost 18 months itself is a full meals for fans #HappyTears.”

Similar to the case in Chennai, Mumbai audience too was on their feet when Samantha and Allu Arjun together shared screen space to the groovy tune of the song. The placement of the track just elevates the film and is even better due to Samantha’s performance and chemistry with Allu Arjun.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Fasil, revolves around smuggling and the smuggling industry. Sukumar has hit the right chords with the tone and direction of the film. Devi Sri Prasad’s music befits the film and every song is a chartbuster.

