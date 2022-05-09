Sambhavna Seth, Husband Avinash Dwivedi Had Four Failed IVFs: ‘It Is Difficult Emotionally and Physically’

Reality television star and entertainer Sambhavna Seth recently shared her gruelling experience of IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) and her struggles of conceiving a child after six years of marriage. In her latest YouTube video, Sambhavna and her husband Avinash Dwivedi spoke up about all the trolling they have been facing for not being able to have a child. In an 11 minute 38 second long video, Sambhavna and Avinash talked about their four failed pregnancies and how it has affected them mentally and physically.

The 41-year-old actress mentioned in the video that there were some haters who teased her and there were some who were genuinely concerned about the couple’s child planning. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that she was told by some that it is high time she conceived a child. However, Sambhavna said that she never felt comfortable talking about this issue. In the recent video, however, the couple said, “We have been planning a baby for five years now, it all began in 2017. We have already tried four times but failed due to health issues. In this process, we have received many trolls and there were concerned messages too on why we aren't planning on having a child. This has been my reason, we have been planning for a long time. It is just that it isn't happening.”

Sambhavna said that those who are concerned about her age being a factor should know that she was already aware of this from the time she tied the knot, six years ago. Besides this, the actress also mentioned that she faces trolling on a regular basis on social media. Some have accused her of not caring about having a baby, while others have body shamed her, and some have pointed out how she is older than her husband.

Avinash added that the medical procedures to conceive a child have led Sambhavna to put on weight. Extending his support to Sambhavna, Avinash said, “We have faced the journey together. It is difficult emotionally and physically.” He also requested the viewers to respect the couple and termed IVF procedure as the most difficult thing to go through for the couple, especially his wife.

In their recent YouTube uploads, the couple has been sharing their IVF journey and how they are taking each day as it comes.

