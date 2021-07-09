Sambhavna Seth, Husband Issue Apology For Controversial Video

Actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi have issued an apology to the tribal community whose sentiments were hurt by a recent video released by the duo. In the video, both Seth and her husband made fun of their domestic help’s language and her native place.

The video, posted on Instagram, shows Seth correcting Dwivedi when he attempts to speak in their domestic help’s language. However they are also seen laughing when they switch to Hindi.

The video garnered a lot of negative responses on social media, prompting the duo to delete the video. Now, they have dropped yet another video on social media apologizing for any unintentional hurt caused by their comments.

The video is captioned, “Apologizing to the whole Adivasi community with @imavinashdwivedi”. In the video Avinash says, “The video, which we posted on June 16, has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people from the tribal community. We realized our mistake when we came to know that the language we made fun of belongs to a tribal community in Jharkhand. When we make a video without using any script, we tend to use the wrong words.”

Sambhavna said, “We would like to apologize to all of our followers, subscribers, tribal and non-tribal community. We are deeply saddened to read the comments on Instagram. Our intention was not to hurt you at all. We have deleted that video out of respect for you all.”

