Sambhavna Seth Opens Up About IVF Treatments, Surrogacy and Adoption, Says 'I Was Surprised...'

Actress-dancer Sambhavna Seth is famous for her roles in Bhojpuri movies. She has been in showbiz for over two decades and became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 2. In recent times, the actress has turned into a vlogger who often shares glimpses of her life with her husband Avinash Dwivedi. The actress has on multiple occasions talked about her struggles in conceiving and her journey of IVF treatments. In one of her recent vlogs, the actress talked about surrogacy and adoption which was suggested to her by her fans.

Responding to the suggestions in the comment section from an earlier video, Sambhavna Seth shared a vlog talking about surrogacy. She revealed, “We did try for surrogacy. But it failed. We never talked about it as we did not find it relevant. But now we cannot try surrogacy because it is banned. It is illegal in India. I was surprised when people wrote this to me and were not aware of it."

The actress added that it is possible outside India, which is an expensive venture.

Sambhavna Seth talked about surrogacy becoming a money-making method in India. She suggested that it was one of the reasons why the process was banned in India altogether.

The actress also talked about the complication of going for surrogacy in foreign countries. “When you opt for surrogacy abroad, there are many things involved and is a long procedure. You have to be there physically and need to keep a check on who the surrogate is and what is her health condition.” She added that it was not possible for her to take the call alone. “It's an important decision and an exhausting procedure as it involves a lot of people’s lives," Sambhavna said.

Sambhavna revealed that she is working on her mental health also.

Check out the video here-

In a previous video with GlitzVision USA, Sambhavna Seth shared her thoughts on adoption. She said, “We are open to adoption. If we find a baby girl, we would love to adopt. There are so many children in the world who need parents. And if we can step in, then why not? If it comes to that point that we need to adopt, then we are ready.”

Sambhavna Seth tied the knot with her beau Avinash Dwivedi in 2016. She has starred in movies like Paagalpan (2001), Deewana Main Deewana (2013) and Love Dot Com (2009).

Read all the Latest Movies News here