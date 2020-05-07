Sambhavna Seth Shares Her Ordeal Of Being Hospitalised Amid Covid-19: I Thought I Was Going To Die

Sambhavna Seth, who shot to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss 2 in 2008, was "rushed to the hospital" on Monday. Sambhavna's husband Avinash Dwivedi shared a note on her Instagram profile, which read, "Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning and now taking her to the hospital again."

Now the actress has opened up about her ordeal in an interview with The Times of India.

“I have been suffering from frequent bouts of acute cold and cough for years. Last month, I was down with yet another bout and was on medication. I didn’t tell anyone, barring a few friends, because I feared that people might mistake it for COVID-19. However, by Sunday evening, I was in a bad state. My condition worsened after my vision blurred suddenly and I started getting anxiety attacks. When Avinash (Dwivedi, husband) checked my blood pressure, it was dangerously low. Soon after, I started feeling dizzy and experienced excruciating pain in my left ear.

However, around 4 am on Monday, the earache became unbearable, so much so that Sambhavna decided to rush to a hospital.

“To our shock, no hospital agreed to admit me. We must have visited around seven hospitals and each time, we were turned away at the entrance. I think they feared that I was infected with COVID-19. Finally, a hospital took me in after checking my temperature, only to tell me that I needed to consult an ENT specialist, who wasn’t available at their hospital. We eventually left for home and I slept for about an-hour-and-a-half before I woke up with even more pain, anxiety, and panic. I thought I was going to die," she added.

It was on Tuesday morning that Sambhavna finally got to visit a doctor.

"I know that COVID-19 warriors are working relentlessly, but there are other health woes that could need immediate attention, too. Many people have had similar experiences and they reached out to me after learning about my ordeal.”

On the work front, Sambhavna Seth has participated in several dance reality shows including Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki. She has also worked in TV soap operas such as Razia Sultan and Laal Ishq. Sambhavna has also starred in an item song in Anees Bazmee's 2015 action-comedy Welcome Back.