Sambhavna Seth's Father Passes Away Due to Coronavirus

Actress and dancer Sambhavna Seth, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss, lost her father to Covid-19 recently. The same was confirmed by Seth’s husband Avinash Dwivedi, who took to social media to share the unfortunate news. The actress’ father had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday evening.

“Today at 5:37pm Sambhavna lost her father due to COVID-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers", Dwivedi wrote on his Instagram stories

Avinash Dwivedi’s post

Sambhavna and her family has been facing the heat of the pandemic and going through a tough time. A couple of weeks back, she had requested help arranging a hospital bed for her father through a social media post.

“Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is Covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother," she had written.

