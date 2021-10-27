‘Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak’, Ratna Pathak Shah Narrates Her Life With Naseeruddin Shah

Acclaimed Bollywood actress Ratna Pathak Shah will soon be seen with Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal in ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’. The actress will be playing the onscreen wife of Paresh Rawal in the movie. In a recent interview while talking about her soon to be released film, the actress opened up about her 39-year journey with husband and eminent actor Naseeruddin Shah.

The actress described that her relationship with her husband Naseeruddin is like ‘Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak’, the first play where they met for the first time. In 1975, Naseeruddin and Ratna met for the first time while acting together in a play called ‘Sambhog Se Sanyas Tak’ written by Satyadev Dubey.

In the interview to the Indian Express, the actress said that they met for the first time for the play and it is actually the story of their real life. Talking about her beautiful bonding with her husband she added that they became good friends and their relationship always remained so.

During this conversation the actress also said that Naseeruddin is very hard working and this quality of her husband inspires and pushes the actress to do better. Ratna admitted that she is lazy and is not that hard working. She works hard because of her husband.

Revealing about her upcoming film, the actress said that this is a family film which will be liked by everyone. The film has been directed by Abhishek Jain. Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are in the lead role in the movie and this is Ratna’s first project with these two actors.

Ratna said that she is very excited about her first film with the two. The film will be streamed on on Disney plus Hot star from October 29.

Ratna is a very well-known actress in Bollywood. She has done some wonderful work, both in theatre and films, in her career till now. Let’s hope that the actress continues to entertain her fans with her talent for many more years to come.

