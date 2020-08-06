Same CBI Team Handling Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case and Vijay Mallya Case: Report

The Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) has filed an FIR over late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, after a notification from the Centre requested the agency to take over the case from Mumbai and Bihar police. The case was handed over to the agency on the recommendation of Bihar government.

In the FIR filed, Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty has been named as an accused for abetment to suicide. CBI is also in touch with the Bihar police, which had first lodged the FIR against Rhea on July 28 after Sushant's father KK Singh had filed the complaint against the actress claiming abatement, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Apart from Rhea, CBI has named her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chkaraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown others. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint/confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and other offences.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, officials have said that the copy of FIR will be uploaded soon to the agency's website. The publication also states that CBI's Special Investigation Team that will probe Sushant's case is the same as the one currently investigating investigating the AgustaWestland scam and bank fraud against Vijay Mallya.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

(With inputs from IANS)