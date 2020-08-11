Sameer Sharma Was Suffering From Mental Health Issues: Close Friend

Seasoned TV and film actor Sameer Sharma, who was found dead in his Malad residence on Wednesday night had been suffering from mental health issues. A close friend of the late actor shared and added that the past few months might have added to his stress.

Talking to Bombay Times, the friend said, “He was suffering from a mood disorder and had been visiting a psychiatrist. He was a fun-loving guy and whenever we friends would jam together, we would have a good time. But, there were also times when he would completely cut off from all of us. The past few months may have been stressful for him.”

He was also asked if Sharma was facing financial issues. “He hadn’t resumed shooting post the lockdown, so yes, he may have been going through some financial issues,”

The actor's last rites was performed on Friday by his sister and brother-in-law. His aged parents could not make it to Mumbai, according to reports.

The publication also reported that the Malad police station is awaiting final post-mortem report, but their preliminary investigation says the late actor was suffering from mental health issues.

The actor was known for shows like Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Four, Left Right Left among others. He also appeared in films like Ittefaaq and Hasee Toh Phasee.

Sameer Sharma was found hanging in his malad apartment. A case of accidental death has been registered and the Malad police suspect suicide.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).